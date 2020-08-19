Former Robins Air Logistics Complex commander to lead 21st Century Partnership

Retired Brig. Gen. John Kubinec will take over the role from Chrissy Miner

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 21st Century Partnership Board of Directors announced John Kubinec as its new president and CEO on Wednesday.

According to a release from 21st Century, the decision comes after Chrissy Miner announced she was leaving on Aug. 4.

Kubinec recently retired from the Air Force after 32 years of service.

“We are excited to welcome John to the Partnership family,” said 21st Century Partnership chairman Dan Slagle. “He is already well immersed in this community and will be a tremendous asset to Middle Georgia.”

The 21st Century Partnership is a nonprofit with the mission of ensuring the long-term viability of Robins Air Force Base and the entire Middle Georgia region.

Kubinec will start the new role on Sept 1. According to the release, he will lead community efforts to position Middle Georgia for new mission growth at Robins Air Force Base.

“First of all, I’d like to thank my friend Chrissy Miner for the amazing job she did leading the partnership,” Kubinec said. "I’d also like to thank the 21st Century Partnership board members for placing their trust and confidence in me for this critical position.”

Kubinec is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and spent his career as an aircraft /munitions maintenance officer, according to the release.

He has previously commanded the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, one of three Air Force Logistics Complexes and the largest single-site Industrial Complex in the state of Georgia.

“I am blessed to be able to continue to do what I love, support Robins Air Force Base and the Middle Georgia community,” he said.