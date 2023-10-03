23-year-old Macon man hit and killed on Hawkinsville Road in Macon

x
It happened around 6 a.m. on Hakwinsville Road and Allen Road.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead on Sunday after being hit by a car in Macon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 

They say it happened around 6 a.m. on Hakwinsville Road and Allen Road. 

A 32-year-old man from Warner Robins was driving a Ford Focus northbound on Hawkinsville Road, the release says. 

The car hit a man, 23-year-old Christopher Williams Jr, who was walking in the roadway. Jones says Williamks was walking to get gas after his car ran out.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Leon Jones. 

No one else was injured in the incident.

