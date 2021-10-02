23-year-old Macon man missing

Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Jacob Pavlakos

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's are searching for 23-year-old Jacob Pavlakos of Macon.

According to a press release, investigators say he became upset and jumped out a a vehicle near Mercer University Drive.

Pavlakos is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is about five foot, six inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with USA on the front and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff's office, he is reported to have the mental state of a 4- to 6-year-old.