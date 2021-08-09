23-year-old Perdue Farms employee dies from electrocution

KATHLEEN, Ga. — One Houston County man is dead after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms on Sunday.
According to Assistant Houston County Coroner David Gabbard, it happened around 5:30 a.m.
Gabbard says a manager noticed 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez kneeling like he was looking for something. As he got close to Ramirez, he felt a shock and realized Ramirez was being electrocuted.
It happened as Ramirez cleaned an area called “The Hot Room.”
Medical workers transported him to a Perry Hospital, but he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Ramirez was the father of a 1-year-old and his wife is 3 months pregnant, according to family.
Perdue Farms Incorporated is located at 250 State Route 247 Spur.
