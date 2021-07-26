24 cars towed, 15 people cited in Bibb crackdown on street racing

It happened in a shopping center on Mercer University Drive across from the Macon Mall

MACON, Ga. — More than a dozen people were cited this weekend as Bibb County deputies cracked down on street racing and reckless driving.

According to a news release, the citations were issued after the racing happened in the parking lot of a west Macon shopping center across from the Macon Mall on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says, “The drivers of these vehicles are putting themselves and the lives of spectators in danger as they perform burnouts, doughnuts, and other reckless driving activities.”

Investigators and patrol deputies spoke to spectators and drivers after witnessing the alleged street racing.

It resulted in 24 cars being towed, 15 citations being issued, 11 arrests on various charges, and seven guns being recovered.

“Illegal street racing has become a problem all over the state. We see that weapons and drugs are sometimes brought into the mix to potentially make this behavior even more dangerous. The sheriff’s office will continue to act to hold responsible those who engage in this type of activity,” said Bibb Sheriff David Davis.

Anyone with information on street racing can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.