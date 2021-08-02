The Museum of Aviation will host their 25th annual marathon, half-marathon, 5K, and hand-cycle races this weekend.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Museum of Aviation Foundation will be hosting their 25th Annual Marathon, Half-Marathon, Hand-Cycles and 5K Run/Walk on Saturday.

The marathon, half-marathon, and 5K are part of the 2021 Run & See Georgia Grand Prix Series.

The course will begin at the museum, the trail through Robins Air Force Base, and end on museum grounds.

Unlike in years past, the foundation is allowing for virtual runners to participate in the event due to COVID-19 precautions.

"So if racers choose to run virtually, they will keep up with their times and submit that," Museum Chief Operations Officer Jenny Maas said. "They will not be qualified for prizes, but they will get the same benefits that the in-person racers get which is a T-shirt and a race medal."