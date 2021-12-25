26th annual Anita Ponder and Friends Holiday Feast feeds the community

Ponder estimated they would feed up to 2,000 people. The feast included volunteers delivering food to people in nursing homes.

MACON, Ga. — Hundreds received a free Christmas Day lunch in Macon.

It was all part of the 26th annual Anita Ponder and Friends Holiday Feast.

Former Macon City Council President Anita Ponder has held this free event for more than two decades now.

The event ran from from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Ponder estimated they would feed up to 2,000 people. The feast included volunteers delivering food to people in nursing homes.

People could also line up at the terminal station in downtown Macon to pick up a meal as well as clothes, shoes, blankets and more.

"She made it happen for my kids every year where they're happy with smiles on their faces. Not only my kids, but all the kids that attended her Christmas event so we want to thank her so very much," China Dixon said.

For the kids, volunteers gave away toys.

Folks could also enjoy music, games and prizes.