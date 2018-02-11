For all of you who go straight to Christmas the day after Halloween, this is your weekend.

Christmas Made in the South opened Friday at the Macon Centreplex with over 300 vendors.

13WMAZ went to speak with shoppers who hold this event close to their hearts.

If you weren't able to make it out today, don't worry. The Christmas fun continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Here are some Christmas events around Central Georgia for you and your family

If you missed Erica Bowdre's Facebook Live chat with vendors on Friday afternoon, you can also watch it below:

© 2018 WMAZ