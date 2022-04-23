26th Annual Pan African Festival of Georgia teaches culture with food and fun

People spent the afternoon enjoying music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks.

MACON, Ga. — Macon leaders hosted the 26th Annual Pan African Festival of Georgia Saturday, and dozens of people came out to the Macon Centreplex for a full day jam-packed with activities.

People spent the afternoon enjoying music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks.

The family-friendly event featured Caribbean and soul food options, as well as food from all around the world.

The founder of the festival, Chi Ezekwuche, says it's something she looks forward to every year.

"Every individual, every family, every community, every nation has its story and so if you don't tell your story, it will be gone," she said.

The Tubman Museum's 2022 Pan African Festival theme was 'We Are One.' It will continue Sunday.