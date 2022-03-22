x
27-year-old shot hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Warner Robins

The victim was shot in the chest in a shootout with another person on the 1300 block of Alma Avenue.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A person is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in Warner Robins on Tuesday. 

According to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, at around at 3 p.m., someone called saying they were driving themselves to Houston Healthcare after being shot. 

Officers met with the victim, a 27-year-old, who was shot in the chest in a shootout with another person in the 1300 block of Alma Avenue.

When officers met with them, the 27-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. 

There is no information on the victim's condition or a suspect at this time.

This is case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call detectives at (478) 302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

