29 Mercer University student athletes test positive for COVID-19

The school is mandating testing for all incoming and returning residential undergrads

MACON, Ga. — Nearly three dozen students have tested positive for coronavirus, including 29 student athletes, as part of Mercer University’s return to campus.

According to a news release, the university mandated testing for all returning and incoming students, and a total of 316 tests were administered between July 31-Aug. 3.

The school reports all 35 positive students are being cared for and in isolation until cleared by Mercer Medicine.

They also say some of the positive students have minor symptoms, but most were asymptomatic.

People who came into contact with the students are being notified and asked to monitor and report any symptoms to the Student Health Center.

Mercer is requiring all incoming and returning residential undergrads on the Macon campus to be tested prior to moving into on-campus housing or starting classes on Aug. 18.

All other students and staff are required to complete a COVID-19 screening survey before that date.

The school says its testing program is supported by an on-campus lab and is able to return results in 1-2 days.