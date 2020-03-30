PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old woman in Peach County is now the youngest COVID-19-related death in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Overall, the state has seen a total of 102 deaths, including one in Peach, 2 in Houston, and 1 in Baldwin County.

Their daily update on Monday said this weekend's virus deaths include a 29-year-old woman in Peach County.

So far, she's the only COVID-19 victim across the state who's younger than 30.

The state listing says it's unknown whether that person had any previous medical complications.

The state has not identified any of Georgia's 100-plus victims, and spokesman Michael Hokanson would not name the Peach County woman.

However, a Fort Valley funeral home posted an obituary for a 29-year-old woman who died this weekend in Houston Medical Center.

The woman was married and reportedly a lecturer at Fort Valley State University.

Both the funeral home and Fort Valley State University have declined to comment.

RELATED: As COVID-19 numbers grow, health district can't contact every potentially-exposed person directly

RELATED: Houston County man is Central Georgia's first COVID-19 related death

RELATED: 'Just a lovable teddy bear': Warner Robins Little League community reacts to COVID-19-related death of umpire

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.