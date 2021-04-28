2nd annual 478 Sings United fundraiser to showcase Central Georgia talent

The grand prize winner will receive $2,500 plus perform at a 2021 Mercer Bears football game.

MACON, Ga. — Macon has produced a lot of great talent in the music industry, and now, some of you have the opportunity to show what you have to offer.

The United Way and Mercer University have announced the return of 478 Sings United for its second year.

The virtual singing competition and fundraiser is for local bands and musicians tied to the 14 counties served by the United Way of Central Georgia.

The goal of the event is to recognize the great musical talent we have in our area while helping people in the Central Georgia community.

"I think having a chance to perform at Capricorn would be a really cool thing. I think it also shows the musical talent, how much people in the community care about them and are looking for an opportunity to support them," said

