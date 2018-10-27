The Perry Police Department hosted their second annual Law Enforcement and Community Day out at Lane Southern Orchards Saturday afternoon.

The event included various simulations to show the importance of safety, from a rollover crash simulation that shows what can happen to people in an accident, to a seat belt test, where people strap in for a crash to see how important wearing your seat belt is,

The Perry Police Department pulled out all the stops.

People even got to meet K-9 Dino and see SWAT's gear up-close and personal.

Investigator Brian Stewart says the children are what really makes this event special.

"I love having the children being able to come up and meet the officers, sometimes they are a little bit nervous to start off with, but once they see that the officers are friendly and that they can trust them it's wonderful to see that ice break that like," Stewart said.

Stewart says they are also doing this to honor two of their own, Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron who both died on the job back in 2016.

