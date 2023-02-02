Scene13: 2nd annual Macon Art Explosion bursts into the Grand Opera House

The event's designed for artists by artists to not only be inclusive to different forms of art but also affordable for artists to show off their skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — This is the 2nd year of the Macon Art Explosion. The event hopes to highlights the talent across Central Georgia.

"I want to make an impact on the world through photos. Photos tell a story and last forever," photographer Dsto Moore said.

Moore knows a picture is worth a 1,000 words.

"I love going around meeting new people and telling their stories of everyday people," Moore said.

He and other artists like him are getting the chance to showcase their work at the Macon Art Explosion.

"How many times can someone say they had their art displayed in a theater," Moore said.

The event hopes to hold all kinds of mediums within its walls.

"We take our historic beautiful theater and we present art everywhere and anywhere with new faces," director of arts marketing for Mercer University Julia Morrison said.

Morrison says the event's designed for artists by artists. It not only has goals to be inclusive to different forms of art but also affordable for artists to show off their skills.

"There's things like no application fees so anyone can apply and feel like finances don't hold them back," Morrison said.

The artists range from painters to even musicians who will perform around the theatre.

"The iconic box seats. These become a performance space. The dressing rooms. We had site specific exhibitions last year in all the dressing rooms. We had intimate greenroom performances, a rap show," Morrison said.

A chance for some to let their light shine through.

"It's a very important event for artist because a lot of artist don't get a chance to showcase their work. Sometimes they can't afford the application or sometimes they think their work isn't good enough," Moore said.