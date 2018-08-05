A second man is behind bars on murder charges Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office, investigators arrested 30-year-old Christopher Kirby around 1:30 p.m. in Juliette.

The release says investigators learned that Kirby helped Rashad Mays leave the scene and hide evidence after the fatal shooting of Traveres Lester.

Lester's body was found in the driveway of the EconoLodge on Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon.

Kirby is charged with murder and is being held without bond.

