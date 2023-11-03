3 people die in Barrow County house explosion

Additional firefighters had to fight the fire from a defensive position due to the magnitude of the fire and the multiple explosions.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Several people were trapped inside a home before it exploded in Barrow County; their emergency services said three people died.

“This is a very tragic event that resulted in the loss of life and injuries to others,” Chief Alan Shuman with Barrow County Emergency Services said.

Firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services responded to a house fire on Saturday at Hidden Acres Road just after 12:10 a.m. Reports coming into fire personnel also said an explosion had happened and multiple people were trapped.

When they arrived, firefighters said they were met with multiple explosions coming from inside the house. The home was engulfed in flames, and several vehicles were also involved in the fire.

Firefighters worked with Northeast Georgia Medical in treating three patients who were taken to area hospitals for treatment, while others worked to get the remaining people out. Additional firefighters had to fight the fire from a defensive position due to the magnitude of the fire and the multiple explosions.

Three people were found deceased in the home. Once the fire was contained, multiple propane cylinders were found in the house, which is believed to have resulted in the explosions.

"The firefighters and medical personnel did a great job under the circumstances," Shuman said. "We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home or any other structure.”