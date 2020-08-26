3 arrested after Bibb deputies find drugs, stolen gun in car during traffic stop

Two of the people arrested had warrants out for their arrest from other counties.

MACON, Ga. — Three people are facing charges after Bibb County deputies found drugs and a stolen gun in a car on Hawkinsville Road during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says deputies were checking the area around Hawkinsville Road when they saw a black Dodge Charger speeding.

They stopped the car and spoke to the driver, 20-year-old Tanya Davis.

The release says they could smell a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from inside of the car, so they searched it and found two guns, several bags of marijuana, and methamphetamine.

One of the guns was reported stolen out of Houston County.

There were two passengers in the car when deputies stopped it. The release says Timothy Brown and Carton Walker, both 33-years-old, are also being charged because of where the guns and drugs were found.

Deputies also found $9,000 total on Walker and Brown while checking them.

Davis, Walker, and Brown were taken to the Bibb County Jail.

Davis and Brown are charged with having less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of controlled substance in schedule I or narcotic Schedule II, and having a gun during commission of a felony.

Davis is also charged with theft.

They are both being held without bond.

Walker is charged with possession of controlled substance in schedule I or narcotic Schedule II, and having a gun during commission of felony. He is being held on a $2,950 bond.