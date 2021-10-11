x
3 arrested, charged following November 9 Milledgeville shooting that left 21-year-old dead

All three men are charged with murder.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in connection to a shootout at a mobile home park that left a man dead in early November.

According to the sheriff's office, 19-year-old Garyuntae Ivey, 24-year-old T'Andre Alexander and 17-year-old Devion Boyd were arrested Monday. 

All three are charged with murder.

The shooting happened at the Southwood Mobile Home Park on Vinson Highway around 9 p.m. on November 9.

Deputies got to the scene and found 21-year-old Javon Jackson in the yard of a family member’s home. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

