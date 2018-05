Three people have been charged in the shooting death of a Cordele man, including a teen girl.

According to Cordele Police, the investigation into the killing of Kelvin Brown is ongoing, but three arrests have been made.

Police identified the alleged killers as: 26-year-old Hykeem Dawson, 23-year-old Shaquille Jeffery, and 18-year-old Franekia West.

Dawson and Jefferey are charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

West is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

