ALAMO, Ga. — Three people were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Alamo over the weekend.

According to the GBI, Jaquaves Hooks (25), Cory McRae (21) and Turner Flint (20) are each charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Those charges stem from a shooting that left one person dead and two injured on May 24.

The GBI says it happened at a home on Bluebird Lane near Highway 280 in Alamo.

They say a large high school graduation party was held at a home at 4 Bluebird Lane.

At the party, the GBI said "multiple" people exchanged gunfire. 42-year-old Ronesta Williams of Alamo was shot and killed.

Two others were also shot and injured, the GBI said.

26-year-old Michael Waddell of McRae was left in critical condition, and 18-year-old India Harris of Alamo received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

