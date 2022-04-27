3 charged after shooting at Warner Robins bowling alley

No one was injured, but several cars were hit by the gunfire

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three men are charged with aggravated assault after a weekend shooting in the parking lot of a bowling alley in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, WRPD officers and members of the US Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the trio in the last three days.

The men were identified as: 18-year-old Phillip Bango, 18-year-old Kolby Tucker and 18-year-old Ja’rico Ogburn.

The release says Bango was firing at Tucker and Ogburn with a rifle, hitting several cars. The two men returned fire with pistols. No one was injured in the shooting.

The men are being held at the Houston County jail and additional arrests are possible.

CASE HISTORY

According to Warner Robins Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gold Cup bowling alley on Russell Parkway.

Police say two off-duty officers working detail were on the east side of the parking lot when shots were fired on the west side at a parked vehicle. Gunfire was returned.