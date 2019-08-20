Three men are in jail after a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Crisp County.

According to a news release, a deputy stopped a 2015 Ford Explorer going south on I-75 near mile marker 103 for following too closely.

When the deputy went up to the Explorer, they smelled marijuana and saw open containers of alcohol inside.

The driver, 36-year-old Addy Cook, said he and the two other men in the Explorer had been smoking earlier and a small amount was still inside.

A search found two kilograms of meth, 900 Oxycodone pills and a gun in the glove box.

The three men were arrested and the case was turned over to the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force.

Addy Cook, 36, Artarius Davis, 38, and Demarcus Cook, 36, were charged with trafficking meth, trafficking Oxycodone and weapon charges.

