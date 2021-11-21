3 churches come together to feed the community at interfaith Thanksgiving event in Macon

Organizers asked for people to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local charity.

MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is just 4 days away and Central Georgia is getting into the season of giving.

Over at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon people gathered to give thanks and share a small blessing with others in the Macon area.

Organizers asked for people to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local charity.

The event was sponsored by Mulberry Street United Methodist, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Temple Beth Israel.

Father Scott Winchel with St. Joseph Catholic Church says with the times the way they are now and in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we should be thankful for what we do have.

“We're used to getting together over a meal at Thanksgiving, and at this time of year we sometimes reflect and realize not everyone is there that has been in the past,” he said.