3-day Macon Art and Wine Festival invites Central Georgians to get creative

MACON, Ga. — You can brush up on your knowledge of wine and art with a glass in one hand and a paintbrush in the other this weekend in downtown Macon at the First Street Art and Wine Festival.

The 567 Center for Renewal and Just Tap'd are teaming up to host the 3-day event.

Friday through Sunday, you can sign up for different workshops, art activities, and wine tastings.

Festival admission is free, but you'll need tickets to some events, including art workshops like making mini-terrariums out of wine glasses, and "paint and sip" classes.

Organizer Melissa Macker says wine and creativity go hand-in-hand.

"Just a fun way to have a little wine and just kind of have a creative time for people to come together. It just seems like a natural fit -- art and wine go together," Macker said.