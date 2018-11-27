It's the holidays. We're not supposed to be talking about sin, but that's what we're doing. Why?

Because a new study ranks Atlanta as the SIXTH "Most Sinful City in America." And two other Georgia cities also make the list.

To compile the list, WalletHub identified seven "sinful behaviors": anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

It's probably no surprise that "Sin City" itself -- Las Vegas -- ranked first. Los Angeles, "the city of angels", was #2 while New York City was third.

Houston and St. Louis were next, followed by Atlanta.

So what makes Atlanta so sinful? It ranked highest (or it it lowest?) in jealousy, where the city was #2 overall. It was in the top 10 for lust (#4) and vanity (#7). The study put it at #31 in Anger&Hatred and #47 in laziness. That's out of 180 cities, so those rankings aren't great (morally speaking).

Overall, Atlanta had a "Vice index" of 52.27. For comparison's sake, Las Vegas scored a 61.32 and the "least sinful" city on the list, South Burlington, Vermont, had a score of 21.19.

Augusta, Georgia was in the top half of "sinful cities", ranking in at #71 with a Vice index score of 38.41, while Columbus, Georgia, was right in the middle at #111 with a score of 34.97.

It's worth noting that Georgia came in #5 on Wallet Hub's list of "Most Sinful States" earlier this year.

