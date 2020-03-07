3 hospitalized after accident on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon

Investigators say a woman was trying to turn onto the interstate on-ramp when she collided with a car on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Ga. — Three people were hospitalized after a two-car crash that happened in Macon early Friday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and I-75.

It was reported that 21-year-old Kayla Mosley was trying to turn onto the interstate in her 2019 Nissan Versa when she collided with a 1999 BMW driven by 29-year-old Sierra Davis on Eisenhower Parkway.

Mosley was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Davis and her passenger, Demorshawn Denson, are listed in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.