Three Houston County businesses and one home were raided Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

They say the search warrants were for violations of Georgia’s commercial gambling laws.

While at each place, agents collected evidence related to the illegal use of gaming machines.

The GBI says during the investigation, they found customers were receiving cash payouts instead of store credit or lottery tickets like state law requires.

The three places were:

Lucky’s Boutique #1 on N. Houston Road

Lucky’s Boutique #2 on Moody Road

Lucky’s Boutique #3 on N. Houston Road

Multiple arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke announced the results of a sweeping gambling investigation that charged more than 100 people or businesses.

