They plan to ship it to Ghana, Africa next month

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three Houston County churches are coming together to help a community thousands of miles away -- village of about 5,000 people in Ghana, to be exact.

Driving down Highway 127, you'll pass an ordinary red freight container, but if you come closer, you'll see it's anything but.

"We call it a 'tin can miracle,'" says 'Unto the Least of His' Director, Bobby Gale.

Andrew United Methodist Church, Northview United Methodist Church, and Perry Crossroads United Methodist Church are coming together to turn this empty container into a solar-powered OBGYN clinic to ship to Africa.

"It's set up to have a reception room, an examination room, a delivery-type room, and it has a full bathroom with a shower," says Rev. Jim Dominey, the pastor at Andrew UMC.

According to the World Health Organization, African women account for more than half of all maternal deaths worldwide each year.

"You want to do something. You want to try to help, but what can you do? You just feel overwhelmed, so when an opportunity and a project like this comes to you, you say, 'Yes, let's do it, by all means.'"

Gale runs 'Unto the Least of His,' an organization that helps get churches involved in mission opportunities like this one.

"What it's all about is creating a more fair and equitable world where those of us who have been blessed, we're able to be a blessing to others."

He says they've already shipped two of these containers to Africa, and have five more in the works at different churches across the U.S.

He says the goal is to get 10 finished and shipped.

"We'll fill it with medications and pharmaceutical supplies. The first two that we sent had $5 million worth of medical supplies on this inside," says Gale.

Between construction and shipping, Dominey says the whole project will cost around $15,000.

"Especially for pregnant women, to be able to have this type of medical care is just vital. It's just a benefit and a blessing that we have here that is not everywhere," he says. "It's a great thing. It's a tremendous blessing."

Dominey says they got started at the beginning of April and hope to finish construction by mid-May.