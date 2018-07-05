Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, someone pulled a gun during an argument on Case Street in Macon.

Authorities say multiple people were arguing, and three people suffered gunshot wounds.

Shots hit 35 year-old Anthony Lundy in the right thigh; 27 year-old Kwaice Galaway in the left leg, left arm and abdomen; and 22 year-old Michael Harper in the right leg and foot.

Responders took Galaway and Harper to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Someone drove Lundy to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Galaway and Lundy are listed in critical but stable condition. Harper is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

