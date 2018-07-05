Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, someone pulled a gun during an argument on Case Street in Macon.
Authorities say multiple people were arguing, and three people suffered gunshot wounds.
Shots hit 35 year-old Anthony Lundy in the right thigh; 27 year-old Kwaice Galaway in the left leg, left arm and abdomen; and 22 year-old Michael Harper in the right leg and foot.
Responders took Galaway and Harper to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Someone drove Lundy to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Galaway and Lundy are listed in critical but stable condition. Harper is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.