3 Macon men, 3 teens charged in stolen gun investigation

Investigators went to arrest a man wanted for aggravated assault and found stolen guns at the apartment

MACON, Ga. — A total of six people were arrested Monday afternoon after a wanted man was found with stolen guns at a Macon apartment complex.

According to a news release, it happened at the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road around 12:30 p.m.

It says investigators received a tip that 18-year-old Rashid Ivey, who was wanted on aggravated assault warrants, was at an apartment in the complex. They went to the apartment and found Ivey inside the apartment along with five other people.

The release says a search warrant was executed at the apartment and eight guns were found – four had been reported stolen in Bibb County and Florida.

The five other people in the apartment included 23-year-old Sefon Dennard, 17-year-old Phaizon Pollard and three juveniles.

The three men were taken to the Bibb County jail and the three teens were taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Ivey is charged with four counts of theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of aggravated assault.

Pollard is charged with four counts of theft by receiving stolen property and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

Dennard is charged with four counts of theft by receiving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and child cruelty.

The three teens are charged with four counts of theft by receiving stolen property and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18.