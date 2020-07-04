ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Three people on Robins AFB that had confirmed cases of coronavirus are now back at work, according to an update the base released on Tuesday.

There is also another confirmed case at the base, bringing their confirmed case total to 14.

The base says that in order to return to work, members have to meet CDC requirements.

This means their symptoms have been resolved for three days, and seven days have passed from the onset of their symptoms.

On Monday, the base announced the death of a contractor due to suspected complications related to COVID-19.

They said the person was hospitalized for medical and respiratory complications and later tested positive for COVID-19 before dying on April 3.

“We are saddened by the loss of an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract teammate,” said Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation commander. “This is a difficult time for all as this virus increasingly affects the base and community.”

Robins Air Force Base says the contractor had been working remotely and was last on the base in mid-March.

Here's a timeline of when each case was reported.

March 13: The base adjusted their gate procedure to limit contact between guards and motorists.

March 21: The base reported a Team Robins civilian was their first confirmed case of COVID-19. The base also declared a public health emergency.

March 23: The base reported their second confirmed case. These cases live in Houston and Henry counties. The next day, Col. Brian Moore gave an update on how the base is handling COVID-19 in a video posted to their Facebook page.

March 25: The base reported a third confirmed case and announced they are under Health Protection Condition: Charlie. The third case lived on the base itself, according to a Facebook post.

March 29: The base announced their fourth confirmed case. The base confirmed to WMAZ this person lives in Houston County.

April 1: The base announced their fifth confirmed case. The base said on Facebook this person lives in Monroe County.

April 2: The base reported two new cases on Facebook. These patients live in Houston County, the post said.

April 3: Two more cases were reported a day later. These patients live in Houston and Sumter counties, according to the base's Facebook page.

April 5: Three more cases were reported on the base's Facebook.

April 6 : Robins announced the death of a contractor and another new case.

: Robins announced the death of a contractor and another new case. April 7: 3 members cleared to return to the base, 1 new case

