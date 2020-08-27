3 men charged with meth trafficking after Monroe County traffic stop

FORSYTH, Ga. — Three men were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County.
According to the sheriff’s office, they seized four ounces of meth and found $6,000 in cash in the vehicle.
Deputies notified narcotic investigators, who then executed a search warrant at a home on Box Ankle Road.
They found a handgun, $2,000 in cash, an ounce of meth, and other drugs.
Joseph Melton, Justin Norman and Brandon Saddoris were arrested.
The three will each face charges of trafficking meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug-related objects.
