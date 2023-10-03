3 motorcycles involved in crash on Russell Parkway

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three motorcycles were involved in an accident in front of a Chick-fil-a on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins.

Interim Assistant Chief Wayne Fisher with the Warner Robins Police Department says the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He says that no fatalities or potential serious injuries were reported, but that one person was sent to Atrium Health Navicent.

he also said the motorcycles were traveling east on Russell Parkway.

As of now, there is no information on what led up to the crash.