3 motorcyclists hit, one dead in Macon crash

The group was hit on Broadway near Greter Street.

MACON, Ga. — An overnight crash in Macon left one motorcyclist dead and two others hurt.

In a media release, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Broadway, near Greter Street.

The report says a group of three Harley Davidson motorcycles was traveling south when a Ford Expedition also traveling south hit them.

A 45-year-old Macon man died after getting transported to the hospital.

The two other bikers were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV was treated and released on the scene.