MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trio of people who they say stole items from beauty supply stores.

According to a news release, the thefts happened at the Sally’s Beauty Supply locations on Gray Highway and Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, and at the CosmoProf on Northside Drive.

The sheriff’s office says over $2,000 worth of equipment and supplies were stolen from the three stores.

The suspects are identified as 24-year-old Terico Little, 22-year-old Kyazia Adkins and 21-year-old Zakiyyah Fort.

If you know where they are located or have more information on the thefts, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

BSO

