3 people ejected from car in I-75 crash in Clayton County, police say

It happened on I-75 southbound in Clayton County on Tuesday afternoon.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are being treated for injuries after a multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon, according to Clayton County Police.

Officers were called to a crash involving three vehicles along I-75 southbound near Mount Zion Boulevard by exit 231 just before 3 p.m.

Three people were ejected from one of the vehicles, one had life-threatening injuries, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

The crash has closed two lanes of the interstate with police asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.

Police did not immediately have further details about the incident.