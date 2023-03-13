3 people hospitalized in Byron triple shooting

Houston County Deputies found 3 people with gunshot wounds in a home on Bonita Way.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Byron late Sunday night, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the sheriff's office responded to a shots fired call on 114 Bonita Way in Byron on Sunday at 10:42 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said responding deputies found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition for treatment.