3 people hospitalized in Byron triple shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Byron late Sunday night, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.
Members of the sheriff's office responded to a shots fired call on 114 Bonita Way in Byron on Sunday at 10:42 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office said responding deputies found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition for treatment.
This investigation is still active and anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Christopher Ross with the Houston County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (478) 542-2058.