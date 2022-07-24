2 women, 1 child shot following domestic dispute at Atlanta apartment, police say

It happened around 5:40 a.m. at 369 McDaniel St SW.

ATLANTA — Three people were shot, including a juvenile, following a domestic dispute at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, an Atlanta Police spokesperson said.

Officers on scene located two adult women and a young girl with gunshot wounds. The victims were stable and one was transported to the hospital.

Investigators believe that the three victims were inside the home when the incident occurred. One of the victims was involved in a domestic dispute with a male suspect, they said. The man was forced to leave the home and once outside fired several shots into the home, striking the victims, police said.

Atlanta police say that this is an ongoing investigation.