3 shot in drive-by shooting in Washington County, one in critical condition

TENNILLE, Ga. — Three people were shot Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Washington County.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, there are three gunshot victims following a shooting at 4000 GA-15 in Tennille.

This happened near Old Savannah Road and Indian Hill Road. Those roads will be closed to all traffic as GBI Crime Scene Technicians and Investigators work the area.

In a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it says "several subjects are being treated for gun shot wounds by medical personnel."

Cochran says one person is in critical condition, and is being transported to a trauma unit in Augusta. The other two people have non-life-threatening injuries.