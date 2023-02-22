3 people wanted after Monroe deputies remove 51 animals from poor conditions

Deputies found several malnourished dogs outside and inside without food and water, along with other animals.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office after deputies found over 51 animals living in poor conditions on their property.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday February 17, they got a call out to 2372 Smith Road about several malnourished dogs.

When deputies got there, they found several malnourished dogs tied to trees outside without food and water.

They heard barking across the property, and then found several dogs locked in a van a little distance away. Two dogs were in the van, which was covered with feces and urine. They had no food or water, and the van was not vented.

Deputies tried to find the homeowners, but they did not answer the door. While knocking, they saw several other dogs inside the house living in poor conditions.

The house was covered in feces and urine, and deputies found 3 dead dogs inside, along with several other dogs living close together in wire cages.

They also found a dead bearded dragon, a cat, and a gecko.

Monroe County Animal Control was called to help remove all the animals. 51 in total were found, which includes 5 dead dogs.

Investigators have placed warrants on the 3 people who reside in the house: 33-year-old Nicole Woodard of Forsyth, 56-year-old Lisa Stanzek of Forsyth, and 38-year-old Tony Adside of Macon.