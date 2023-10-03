3-year-old and mom injured after being grazed by bullets in Montezuma

The mom and child were taking to a hospital in Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The Montezuma Police Department is investigating after a mother and her child were injured by gunshots on Monday, according to a press release on their Facebook.

The release says it happened on Barnard Street. They say an unknown person fired several shots inside an apartment.

The shots grazed a mom and her 3-year-old daughter.

Both the child and mom were taken to a Macon hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

They were both later released.

If you have any information please contact Captain Christopher Hill at chill@montezumapd.org.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.