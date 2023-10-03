3-year-old and mom injured after being grazed by bullets in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The Montezuma Police Department is investigating after a mother and her child were injured by gunshots on Monday, according to a press release on their Facebook.
The release says it happened on Barnard Street. They say an unknown person fired several shots inside an apartment.
The shots grazed a mom and her 3-year-old daughter.
Both the child and mom were taken to a Macon hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
They were both later released.
If you have any information please contact Captain Christopher Hill at chill@montezumapd.org.
