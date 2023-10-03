x
3-year-old and mom injured after being grazed by bullets in Montezuma

The mom and child were taking to a hospital in Macon.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The Montezuma Police Department is investigating after a mother and her child were injured by gunshots on Monday, according to a press release on their Facebook.

The release says it happened on Barnard Street. They say an unknown person fired several shots inside an apartment. 

The shots grazed a mom and her 3-year-old daughter. 

Both the child and mom were taken to a Macon hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

They were both later released. 

If you have any information please contact Captain Christopher Hill at chill@montezumapd.org.

