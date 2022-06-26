2-year-old boy dead after drowning at Claystone Beach on Lake Tobesofkee.

First responders pulled the boy out of about 4 feet of water

MACON, Ga. — A 2-year-old boy is dead after drowning at Claystone Beach on Lake Tobesofkee.

According to Sgt Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

He says first responders pulled the boy out of about 4 feet of water and they are unsure how long he was under the water.

The rescuers and a nurse practitioner who happened to be nearby administered first aid and CPR.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, 2-year-old Silvestre Lucas was pronounced dead at the Children's Hospital at 2:15 p.m.

Claystone Beach is now closed for the day.