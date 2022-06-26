x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2-year-old boy dead after drowning at Claystone Beach on Lake Tobesofkee.

First responders pulled the boy out of about 4 feet of water

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — A 2-year-old boy is dead after drowning at Claystone Beach on Lake Tobesofkee. 

According to Sgt Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

He says first responders pulled the boy out of about 4 feet of water and they are unsure how long he was under the water. 

The rescuers and a nurse practitioner who happened to be nearby administered first aid and CPR. 

According to Coroner Leon Jones, 2-year-old Silvestre Lucas was pronounced dead at the Children's Hospital at 2:15 p.m. 

Claystone Beach is now closed for the day.

RELATED ARTICLES:

He disappeared while swimming with friends in Lake Lanier. Crews found the victim in 30 feet of water

Woman dies days after trying to save granddaughter from drowning, Troup County deputies say

Paid Advertisement