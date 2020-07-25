3-year-old drowns at Macon home

The child was pronounced dead at Navicent Children's Hospital on Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — A 3-year-old is dead after a drowning incident in Macon on Saturday afternoon.

According to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones, the call came in around 1:45 p.m.

It happened at 530 Pierce Ave. in Macon.

Jones says the child was pronounced dead at Nacivent Children's Hospital in Macon around 2:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.