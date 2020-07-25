3-year-old drowns at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A 3-year-old is dead after a drowning incident in Macon on Saturday afternoon.
According to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones, the call came in around 1:45 p.m.
It happened at 530 Pierce Ave. in Macon.
Jones says the child was pronounced dead at Nacivent Children's Hospital in Macon around 2:20 p.m.
This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.
RELATED: Man dies after fire at Macon home
RELATED: Arrests made in death of pregnant woman, boyfriend found killed in wildlife refuge in New Orleans
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.