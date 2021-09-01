Two other children, a 1-year-old and 12-year-old, were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy had to be taken to the hospital he accidentally shot himself in the hand with a gun early Saturday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the accidental shooting happened at around 1 a.m. at 5000 San Juan Avenue.

JSO said the mother told investigators the child found her unsecured handgun and shot himself in the hand, after which she took him to the hospital. An off-duty police officer reported the shooting after they arrived at the hospital.

Two other children, a 1-year-old and 12-year-old, were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.