30 indicted in Laurens County meth trafficking investigation

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday to announce the indictment of 30 people in an alleged drug trafficking operation.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David Estes, said the investigation started about a year and a half ago with the work of the sheriff’s office. He noted the actions of the alleged ring go back beyond that time, though.

Each person indicted is charged with conspiracy to possess and intent to distribute meth, which Estes says carries a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Sheriff Larry Dean thanked the DEA and ATF for their help in ‘Operation Monroe Doctrine.’

