33rd Annual Dogwood Festival takes over downtown Perry

PERRY, Ga. — The 33rd Annual Dogwood Festival offered tons of family fun in Perry on Saturday.

Visitors could find more than 170 arts and crafts vendors, food and a Big Kidz zone with more fun for all.

There was also hot air balloon rides and the Ultimate air dog show with its high flying canine jumping contest.

“Not only do we have vendors, but we have our local businesses out here to support as well. We have AF Realty, we have Coldwell Banker. They set up booths and they do fun giveaways for the kids and everything," Board of Directors Chairman Wendy Johnson.

If you didn't get to make it out on Saturday the festival is continuing into Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. in downtown Perry.