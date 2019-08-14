HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one woman is dead after a wreck on Highway 247 in Houston County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the accident happened in the northbound lanes before Bear Branch Road.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin says 36-year-old Tarrisha Moore died in the head-on collision involving two cars.

A GDOT tweet says all lanes were blocked off after the accident, and it took around two hours to clear.

13WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

RELATED: 'There is no way to make sense of it:' Gray woman killed after loose tire flies off truck, hits car

RELATED: UPDATE: Woman killed in south Bibb wreck identified

RELATED: Two in stable condition after wreck on I-75 North in Macon