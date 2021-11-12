38-year-old Forsyth pedestrian dies after being hit by car

38-year-old Brandy Zellner was hit and killed by a car on North Frontage Road near the America's Best Inn

FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police and Monroe deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Friday night.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. about a single car accident on North Frontage Road in Forsyth. When they made it to the scene, police found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car, and they proceeded to request help from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

After investigating, law enforcement found that 79-year-old Mona Faye Arnold was driving south on North Frontage Road near the America's Best Inn when she went off the road and hit 38-year-old Brandy Zellner. Arnold swerved, leaving the road and hitting a tree.

Zellner was taken to the Monroe County Hospital where she later died.