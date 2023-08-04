39th annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Fest brings holiday fun

Folks hopped on over to pile their baskets high with colorful eggs of all sizes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Rain washed out some of the fun in central Georgia on Saturday...but rain didn't scare the Easter bunny!

He hopped on over to Macon for 39th annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Fest.

The hunt was originally scheduled to happen at Carolyn Crayton Park, but because of the weather it was moved inside the Edgar H. Wilson Conference Center at the Centreplex.

There wasn't a shortage of Easter fun there though!

Kids piled their baskets high with colorful eggs of all sizes filled with a whole bunch of candy!

There were bouncy houses, games, free food, cool prizes, and more!

You could even take pictures with the Easter bunny himself.



Forrest B. Johnson, a main sponsor of the event, said he wanted children in the community to have a fun and safe Easter experience.